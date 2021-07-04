'We are deeply concerned': Deshaun Watson's sponsorship deals are in jeopardy amid allegations, lawsuits

The women’s allegations range from exposure to sexual assault while massaging the Houston Texans quarterback over the last year, beginning in March of 2020.

HOUSTON — Nike confirmed to KHOU 11 News on Wednesday morning that it has suspended its sponsorship deal with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson because of the lawsuits and allegations against him.

Nike released the following statement:

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Watson is backed by companies including Nike and Beats By Dre, CNBC reported. ESPN reported the Beats By Dre deal was also in jeopardy, but KHOU 11 News has not yet heard back from the company's owner, Apple.

Watson is also sponsored by Reliant Energy. They released this statement to KHOU 11 early Wednesday afternoon:

"Reliant is aware of pending civil lawsuits and a criminal investigation involving Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans quarterback. Our relationship with Watson as a brand ambassador was scheduled to end this spring prior to these allegations, and there are no plans for future engagements or contracts with him. We take accusations of this nature very seriously. With respect to the legal process, we do not have any further comment on this matter."

The day before these announcements, the first woman to accuse Watson came forward at a live press conference. Watson's attorney said the accusations are the result of a failed blackmail attempt.

Deshaun Watson's first accuser goes public

The first of 22 women to sue Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct is no longer "Jane Doe No. 1." Ashley Solis went public with her story for the first time at a news conference Tuesday.

"It has taken me a long time to get to this point to come out publicly and speak my truth. I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore," Solis said. "I am here to take back the power and take back control."

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin later fired back and said Tony Buzbee asked for $100,000 in "hush money" for Solis before filing the lawsuit against the Texans quarterback. (Scroll down for Hardin's full statement.)

The massage therapist said Watson sexually assaulted and harassed her in her home on March 30, 2020 after contacting her through Instagram.