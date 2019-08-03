BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — An in-bounds avalanche occurred on an expert-rated run at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday afternoon, according to the Summit County Rescue Group.

The slide happened just before 12:30 p.m. on a run off the Imperial Express SuperChair at the resort. No guests were on the run at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Breckenridge Ski Patrol responded immediately and had the area cleared by 2 p.m. The resort says it will continue to investigate the incident.

"Breckenridge Ski Patrol regularly performs avalanche control work and mitigation across the resort and has been diligently focused on snow safety efforts, including today's affected terrain, given this week's extraordinary snowfall," a statement from the resort says.

Avalanche danger in the High Country remains high. Araphaoe Basin was closed Thursday and Friday due to avalanche concerns, but is expected to reopen on Saturday.

An employee of a backcountry ski company died after he was caught and buried by an avalanche Thursday afternoon on Jones Pass in Clear Creek County.

A separate slide on Highway 91 between Leadville and Copper Mountain on Thursday buried four cars, but luckily, no one was injured.

Avalanche warnings are in place for the Front Range, Steamboat, Flat Tops, Vail, Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and San Juan Mountains until Saturday morning.

