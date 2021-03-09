Deadly officer-involved shooting in Westminster ruled justified

The Denver DA's Office said three officers who shot and killed Drew Lucero will not face criminal charges.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Denver District Attorney's Office (DDAO) announced Monday morning that the three Westminster officers who shot and killed Drew Lucero on Sept. 3 were legally justified and will not face criminal charges.

On Sept. 3, the Westminster Police Department (WPD) was conducting a surveillance operation in the 5300 block of Billings Street in Denver to locate Lucero, who was wanted for attempted murder in Westminster.

Since the shooting happened in Denver, the Denver Police Department (DPD) helped with the investigation.

WPD said when they tried to contact Lucero, he fired a handgun at them. Three of the four officers responding to the incident returned fire, discharging a total of 27 rounds, according to DPD.

>>>The video above is from Sept. 3, 2021: Denver, Westminster police give update on shooting involving officers.

Police said Lucero was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to DPD.

None of the officers were injured in the incident, police said.

After investigation from the DDAO, District Attorney Beth McCann concluded that the shooting was legally justified and no criminal charges are warranted against the officers.

“Once Mr. Lucero exited the house, produced a weapon and fired it, it was impossible for these officers to apply nonviolent means prior to resorting to physical force. Nonviolent means would have been ineffective in preventing an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death to these officers,” said McCann. “In this perilous situation, these officers’ decisions to shoot Mr. Lucero in defense of self and each other was justified under Colorado law.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.