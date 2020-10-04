9Cares food drive: 9NEWS, Bonneville, King Soopers team up in Colorado

Food Bank of the Rockies said they have seen demand double during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — 9Cares Colorado Shares, three local Bonneville radio stations and King Soopers are teaming up to fight hunger.

The King Soopers Virtual Food Drive benefits Food Bank of the Rockies, which has seen demand for food assistance double during the COVID-19 pandemic.

9NEWS, 98.5 KYGO, KOSI 101.1 and Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan are all participating.

“There is a great need once again, brought on in large part by this pandemic," said 9NEWS General Manager Mark Cornetta. "We are thankful to be working with King Soopers, Food Bank of the Rockies and Bonneville Radio Group to address the need."

“It is critically important to help Food Bank of the Rockies support the growing need created by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. We couldn’t be happier teaming up with our partners at 9NEWS and King Soopers to help fill this growing need,” said Bonneville Denver SRVP/Market Manager Bob Call.

The online food drive will be held from April 13 to April 26. Donors are invited to visit foodbankrockies.org/9Cares, and 9NEWS will match the first $10,000 in donations. Every dollar donated helps Food Bank of the Rockies provide four meals to local families with children.

More than $360,812 has been raised as of Wednesday, April 22. That translates to 1,443,251 meals.

The 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive started 37 years ago as a way to support neighbors in need.

“We started 9Cares Colorado Shares as a way to help the people in our community who needed it most," Cornetta said. "The outpouring of love and support from our viewers has been humbling."

As the largest single-day food drive in the state of Colorado, in partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies and King Soopers, 9Cares supports 130 food banks across metro Denver.