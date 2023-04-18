Patient never got $40,000 dental implants because dentist went to jail on murder charge

"I feel selfish worrying about my teeth when there are six kids that don't have a mom or dad now," Sandi Stinson said.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman paid her dentist $40,000 for dental implants, but she never got them.

That's because police arrested the dentist, Dr. James Craig, in March on charges of poisoning and killing his wife.

Summerbrook Dental Group in Aurora is now closed.

Sandi Stinson, who is still waiting for her new teeth, can't get her money or dental records from Craig's office.

Stinson said she was supposed to have an appointment on March 6 with Craig, but it was rescheduled for March 9. Police say March 6 is the first day Craig's wife, Angela Craig, became sick and went to the hospital.

Stinson said her appointment on March 9 was also canceled. Angela Craig went to Adventist Hospital again on that day, according to an arrest affidavit.

Stinson said her final checkup appointment with Craig before the surgery happened on the day police say a package of potassium cyanide was delivered to Craig's dental practice.

During the final appointment, Stinson said, Craig took her measurements to place an order for her teeth.

She had already paid for the new teeth in October. The bill was $40,000.

"I got all this plastic in my mouth," she said. "I can't speak clearly."

Before her surgery could happen, her dentist was sent to jail.

She said she's called Summerbrook Dental more than 10 times, but she can't get in touch with anyone. When she called their number Tuesday, it went right to voicemail.

Part of the voicemail greeting says, "Thank you for choosing Summerbrook Dental Group. The office is currently closed. If you are a patient of record and are needing dental care we encourage you to reach out to your local dental office."

Because Stinson can't get her money or her records, she found another doctor to finish Craig's work.

"So he is charging me what the lab is charging. He explained my situation to the lab that is making the teeth and they are giving it to him at a discounted rate. So I only have to pay $22,000," Stinson said.

The $22,000 bill is on top of the $40,000 she already paid Craig.

"I was thinking there has got to be other people in the same boat, you know," she said. "Has anybody else had any luck finding records? And what recourse do I have?"

She has a lot of questions, but no one is picking up her call to answer them.

