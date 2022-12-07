Police search for driver, passenger that hit motorcyclist

Wheat Ridge Police recovered the car that drove off, but the driver and passenger fled on foot – 38th Avenue was closed between Independence Ave. and Johnson Street.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge Police (WRPD) are searching for the driver and passenger of a car who hit a motorcyclist, dumped the car and then fled the area on foot Tuesday evening.

Police tweeted about the hit and run accident that left the motorcyclist with serious injuries and temporarily closed down roads.

The car that drove off from the crash scene was located by police, but they are still looking for the driver and passenger who fled.

We’ve recovered the vehicle that drove off, but the driver and passenger fled on foot. https://t.co/MNY9MSTXcD pic.twitter.com/e0JSpZzz9r — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) July 13, 2022

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

