3 injured when RTD light rail derails in Aurora

The R Line train derailed at the intersection of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

AURORA, Colo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening after a Regional Transportation District light rail train derailed in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon.

The R Line train derailed at the intersection of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard. Aurora Fire Rescue said their paramedics have cared for three people with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Aurora Police Department said there will be "numerous first responders on scene for quite a while." They said the intersection will be closed "for the foreseeable future."

RTD said shuttle buses will be replacing R Line service due to the derailment.

This is the second derailment at this intersection in the past four years. A woman was ejected when another R Line train derailed there during a snowstorm in 2019. Several other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after that derailment.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

From January 2019: Woman ejected from train after it derails in Aurora during early morning snowstorm

