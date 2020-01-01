SALIDA, Colo. — When the family of Harry Dunn became the subject of international news, they said they did not expect to get big support from a stay-at-home mom in a small mountain town in Colorado.

Nineteen-year-old Harry Dunn was riding his motorcycle in August when he was killed by a wrong-way driver, Anne Sacoolas. She is the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

On December 20, Sacoolas was charged with Dunn's death, but the United States government won't cooperate with British authorities citing diplomatic immunity.

RELATED: Parents of crash victim urge diplomat's wife to return to UK

Misty Morris is a stay-at-home mom in Salida who is now running a social media campaign called "Americans for Justice 4 Harry."

"There are a lot of Americans who know about this case, but there are a lot of Americans who don't," Morris said.

Morris contacted Radd Seiger, the spokesperson for the family of Dunn, and offered help even though they were all complete strangers on the other side of the world.

"But, somebody just out of the blue reaching out to us, honestly, it brought a tear to my eye because it's exactly what we needed -- was somebody here," Seiger said.

Seiger has now put Morris in charge of their American efforts to push for Sacoolas to be sent back to England to face criminal charges.

"This isn't about left or right. It's about right versus wrong, but we need awareness," Seiger said. "Imagine if that would've happened to somebody here, you guys wouldn't accept it and we are certainly not gonna accept it."

The attorney for Sacoolas has told our partners at NBC News that her client is devastated over Dunn's death, but the charges are not a "proportionate response" to what she calls a car accident.

Seiger, an American now living in England, attended the University of Colorado in the 1980s. He plans to come back in about 10 days to meet with Morris and continue their U.S. awareness campaign.

Morris has four boys herself and is now working hard, she says, on her new international mission.

"From one mother to another, I would want somebody to help me if I were in her shoes," she said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS