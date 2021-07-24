Search for 3 missing in Poudre Canyon to continue Sunday

Crews have been unable to find the three adults after days of searching.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A search crew returned to the Poudre Canyon Saturday to look for three people who have been missing since Tuesday night's flooding.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), four Larimer County Search and Rescue team members accompanied by three dogs worked with heavy equipment operators to sift through large piles of debris for signs of the missing people, but did not find them.

>VIDEO ABOVE: Poudre Canyon hit hard by flash floods and mudslides

LCSO said the search will resume Sunday with a larger group of search and rescue team members, as well as members of the Larimer County Regional All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team.

Water levels have decreased dramatically, LCSO said, and crews will revisit areas near Black Hollow Road that were previously submerged.

On Tuesday a mudslide near Black Hollow Road, west of the community of Rustic, sent a large amount of debris into the canyon, destroying six homes and damaging another, according to the sheriff's office. One woman was found deceased in the flood. She and the three adults who are missing are all related, LCSO said.

LCSO is urging the public to use caution while in the canyon, for their own safety as well as the safety of search and work crews.

Anyone who is caught in a flash flood should leave their vehicle and climb to the highest ground possible, the sheriff's office said, and should not try to outrun or drive across floodwaters.