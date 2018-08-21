KUSA — The Weld County deputy who was shot while responding to a disturbance in Greeley last week is recovering and attempting to walk, according to a photo released on Monday from the sheriff's office.

Deputy Brandon Stupka was shot in the thigh and abdomen during a confrontation with an armed suspect late on August 15.

Stupka, who is also on the SWAT team, according to Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, was on regular patrol the day of the shooting and had just helped arrest someone on a warrant with a violent history.

PREVIOUS | Weld County deputy injured in shooting identified

When he received the call about a "disturbance" at the 2200 block of NW C Street in Greeley near the Sun Circle mobile home park, a suspect was already outside with a shotgun, Reams told 9NEWS on Monday.

That's the same weapon that Stupka - a 10-year veteran with the Weld County Sheriff's Office - was allegedly shot in the lower abdomen and upper legs with.

Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

“A lot of those rounds can’t be removed, but will have to be left in place and hopefully work themselves out over time," Reams said.

Stupka was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is expected to recover. The sheriff's office released a photo of him walking in the hospital with his two daughters on Monday.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

"If someone was going to get shot, he would have preferred it be him," Reams said. "He's just dedicated to the job that he does."

The suspect is still in the hospital and hasn’t been charged, according to Reams. His name has not yet been released.

© 2018 KUSA-TV