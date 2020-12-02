DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) released photos on Wednesday of a car they're looking for in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old boy who died after he was dropped off at urgent care last month.

DPD said Jeremiah Bacca was shot around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 in the 2600 block of West Colorado Avenue. Someone then brought the teen to an urgent care facility in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. and left him there, police said earlier.

That urgent care is near South Federal Boulevard and West Louisiana Avenue.

In a bulletin from Denver Metro Crime Stoppers, DPD announced that they were looking for a silver Honda Civic with a model year between 2006 and 2008 in connection with their investigation.

DPD said it has damage to the rear driver's side.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.



