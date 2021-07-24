Six-year-old gifted with a new prosthetic running leg

The first running and mobility clinic for Denver area amputees was held Saturday. A 6-year-old boy is getting a surprise of a running prosthetic leg.

DENVER — For the past 18 months, people with limb differences haven’t been able to get the exercise they need. Saturday, Ossur and The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) held their first running and mobility clinic of the year at the University of Denver to change that.

“We’re providing the tools the resources and the community for individuals with lower limb loss to be able to go out and to run, to walk, to do whatever they need to do and we’re super excited to do that today,” said CAF Program Manager, Lauren Gerrbi.

Two professional para-triathletes, Jamie Brown and Eric McElvenny, joined them before they head to the Paralympics next month.

“So exciting to be named Team USA. Grateful for the opportunity to represent and to go over to Tokyo and compete. And wear the US Uniform. The emotions are all over the place,” said Paralympian Eric McElvenny.

Both athletes have reaped the benefits of working with Ossur and CAF. Now they are both ambassadors. And we’re called back to grant six-year-old Clayton Simon the same gift they were both granted years ago.

“We’re ready to ramp up his athletic game. And with that I would like to offer you this token from Ossur -- a sports running leg with a Nike Soul. Complements of Ossur and the Challenge athlete’s foundation,” Brown said.

Clayton was there with his parents Kelley and Steve, to accept this new piece of hope.

“What this will allow him to do is to sprint. He’s already expressed interest in doing other sports like basketball and other things,” Steve said.

His parents knew he’d be born with a limb difference. But that hasn’t stopped him from running, playing basketball, soccer, and sled hockey. Without the grant, his parents aren’t sure if they could’ve made this happen.

“Prosthetics are expensive so I’m not sure without the grant we would’ve been able to have the means to have this running leg,” Steve said.

It took Clayton some time to get his new leg adjusted and get used to it. By the time the clinic was over, he was already sprinting.

“We hope to give back to them because they have given so many athletes including our own such good support and you know just love,” Kelley said.