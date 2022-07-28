Free entry to Colorado state parks in August for veterans, active-duty military

National Guard service members also get free access to state parks throughout the month, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

COLORADO, USA — Veterans, active-duty military and National Guard service members all get free entry to Colorado state parks for the month of August.

Beginning Aug. 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said that both resident and nonresident military members and veterans can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office.

All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses. The pass is also not valid for accessing State Wildlife Areas.

"The free park pass provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and landscapes the state provides," CPW said in a release.

CPW said it offers several additional military benefits including free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, year-round free entry to all state parks for residents with Colorado Disabled Veterans or Purple Heart license plates and free small game and fishing combination licenses for qualified disabled veterans.

