Initiative aims to bolster employment for those leaving prison

COLORADO, USA — A new initiative is expected to help increase employment opportunities for people leaving Colorado's prison system, according to Colorado Attorney General (AG) Phil Weiser.
He and others are expected to announce details about the new public and private partnership during a news conference set for 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.
The following people will join Weiser for the announcement:
- Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado)
- Dean Williams, executive director, Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC)
- Cory Miskell, director, Latino Coalition for Community Leadership
- Hassan Latif, founder and executive director, Second Chance Center
- Drew Patterson, owner, Basic Industries
- Stacey Putka, executive director, Breakthrough
Ahead of the briefing, the AG's office said the public safety initiative will support businesses that hire people leaving prison and reduce crime.
