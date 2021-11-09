Initiative aims to bolster employment for those leaving prison

The public safety initiative will support businesses that hire people leaving prison and reduce crime, according to the Colorado AG's office.

COLORADO, USA — A new initiative is expected to help increase employment opportunities for people leaving Colorado's prison system, according to Colorado Attorney General (AG) Phil Weiser.

He and others are expected to announce details about the new public and private partnership during a news conference set for 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The following people will join Weiser for the announcement:

Ahead of the briefing, the AG's office said the public safety initiative will support businesses that hire people leaving prison and reduce crime.

