SUV falls into 6-foot-deep sinkhole

The SUV fell into 6-foot-deep sinkhole in Adams County on Saturday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado — A couple from Keenesburg had to be rescued when their SUV fell into a sinkhole on Saturday.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a man and his wife were heading east on East 168th Avenue near Watkins Road in Adams County on Saturday morning when the ground gave out beneath their Jeep Cherokee, causing it to fall upside-down into a 6-foot-deep sinkhole.

The vehicle was partially submerged in the water below.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, a 61-year-old woman, was not hurt. CSP said she was wearing her seatbelt but he was not.

CSP said a local resident happened to be flying a drone looking at the water level when they saw the scene and called 911.

