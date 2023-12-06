Road collapses in Parker Sunday

The Police Department said the road will be close indefinitely until further notice.

PARKER, Colo. — Part of a road in Parker collapsed Sunday evening.

Parker Police Department (PPD) said a section of Bradbury Ranch Drive collapsed Sunday.

PPD said the road running over a bridge was the section of the road to collapse. Photos of the street show a huge hole over the bridge stretching across the middle of the road.

Police asked drivers in the area to avoid Bradbury Ranch Drive north of Mainstreet between Independence Drive and McClellan Drive.

The road will be closed indefinitely until further notice, PPD said. They did not say what caused the road to collapse.

Public Works was on scene of the incident on Monday morning working to fix the hole, it is unclear how long the road will be closed.

Another sinkhole opened up on West Jackass Hill Road, just north of West Mineral Avenue, in Littleton. The road was closed on Monday for repairs.

