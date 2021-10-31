Teen struck, killed by car in Aurora

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

AURORA, Colo. — A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Aurora Sunday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on South Chambers Road near East Hampden Circle at around 6:15 p.m.

Police said they found a 15-year-old boy who had been hit by a Subaru Forester. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to APD.

Investigators determined that the Subaru was heading north on South Chambers Road when the boy stepped into the path of the car and was hit, APD said.

The woman who was driving the car stayed at the scene, according to APD. Police said they don't believe the car was going fast at the time, and they don't believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The name of the boy will come from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office, according to APD.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.