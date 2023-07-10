Nearly 100 firearms found in travelers' carry-on luggage at DIA so far this year, TSA says

Nationwide, TSA stopped 3,251 firearms at airport checkpoints through the first half of 2023.

DENVER — More firearms were found in travelers' carry-on luggage this year compared to 2022 at Denver International Airport, the Transportation and Security Administration said on Monday.

At DIA, officers found 93 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage at TSA checkpoints through Monday, which is 16 more firearms than what officers found at the same point last year. Last year at this time, officers had stopped 77 firearms, the TSA said in a news release.

The most recent firearm found at DIA was on Saturday. The TSA said officers discovered a Ruger handgun during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint. TSA was able to recover a gun in the bag of a man traveling to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers, the TSA said.

This was the third time the TSA has found a firearm this month at DIA.

Nationwide, the TSA intercepted 3,251 firearms in the first half of 2023. According to the TSA, that total represents an average of 18 firearms found per day. TSA also said that 92% of the firearms found are loaded.

Travelers who want to travel with a firearm must follow rules that are found on the TSA's website and make sure it is properly packed in checked baggage.

“Anyone traveling with a firearm must follow the rules and pack it properly in checked baggage, in addition to declaring it to the airline,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Passengers who bring a firearm to the security checkpoint present a security risk, and there are consequences for doing so. I applaud the work of our Transportation Security officers for their dedication to our transportation security mission, ensuring these firearms do not get into the secure area of the airport and onboard aircraft.”

Travelers who bring firearms through TSA security points will have their firearm taken away. TSA will also impose a civil penalty and eliminate TSA PreCheck eligibility for five years.

