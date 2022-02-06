Two workers found dead after being trapped under coal at Pueblo power plant

The victims worked for Savage, a subcontractor for Xcel Energy, and were seen walking up an 80-foot-high coal pile just after 8:30 a.m.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities confirmed late Thursday afternoon that they found the bodies of two workers trapped underneath a pile of coal for several hours at Xcel Energy's Comanche Generating Station in south Pueblo.

"We found two men -- one in his 20s and one in his 30s," said Pueblo Fire Inspector Erik Duran. "We reached the first victim at around 3 p.m. and found the second victim shortly thereafter."

Duran said that the bodies were recovered and taken from the scene by at 4:30 p.m.

He also said that the victims worked for Savage, a subcontractor for Xcel Energy, and were seen walking up an 80-foot-high coal pile just after 8:30 a.m.

"There was an eyewitness who saw them there and then saw them disappear," Duran said. "We don't know why they were there or what their jobs were."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.