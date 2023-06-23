Group of moms intend to march in Washington D.C. in support of psychedelic therapy

A new group named “Millions of Moms” gathered for the first time in Colorado to announce their efforts to press the government about psychedelic assisted therapy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — As nearly 12,000 people attended the Psychedelic Science 2023 convention downtown, more than 100 moms met for the first time outside the Colorado Convention Center to announce their efforts in getting the government’s attention.

“Mothers have a right to not be ashamed about using psychedelic medicine for the betterment of mental health. We're not doing anything wrong,” said the group’s founder, Tracey Tee.

Tee also founded the Moms on Mushrooms group that helps mothers learn about microdosing psychedelic mushrooms for the betterment of mental health.

Tee was featured in a 9NEWS story earlier this year as Colorado works on forming rules surrounding the sale and use of psychedelics.

Colorado and Oregon are the only states to fully decriminalize the use of psychedelics while the drugs remain illegal on the federal level, like marijuana.

“Millions of Moms” say they plan to march in Washington D.C. sometime next year to try and get funding for psychedelic science.

“So that we can encourage the federal government to do research, and work with us to make sure that we're using this safely, that we have the facts, right, and that it's accessible to all mothers,” Tee said.

Dr. Margaret Eagan, an endocrinologist who attended the convention and said she has used ketamine and psilocybin for therapy herself, expressed concern about the recreational aspect of the drugs.

"The medicine is very powerful. It's a wonderful tool, but it needs to be used in combination with a trained therapist,” Dr. Eagan said.

“Millions of Moms” have not announced the exact date when they plan to march in Washington D.C., but said they plan to ask the government to put $100 million towards psychedelic therapy research.

If you have any information about this story or would like to send a news tip, you can contact reporter Jeremy Jojola at jeremy@9news.com