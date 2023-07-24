First human case of West Nile virus reported for 2023

West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in seven counties in Colorado this year.

COLORADO, USA — The first case of the West Nile virus in a person has been confirmed in Colorado for 2023.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed that a person from La Plata County is the first person this year to be infected with West Nile virus.

State health officials said the disease has been found in seven counties throughout Colorado this season. Those counties include Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo, and Weld. Officials said the mosquito population is at a historic level across the state due to recent rainfall.

People who are infected with the disease can sometimes have no symptoms, however, there are times when it can be serious and sometimes deadly, CDPHE said. Health officials said people aged 60 years and older and people with certain medical conditions have a higher risk of serious illness.

Last year, Colorado reported that 206 people were infected with the West Nile virus.

The disease is typically spread through mosquitos. CDPHE recommends the following to protect yourself from catching the West Nile virus:

Use insect repellent when you go outside.

Limiting outdoor activities at nighttime.

Wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitos are active.

