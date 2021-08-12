Wheat Ridge apartment fire forces evacuations

A fire in a Wheat Ridge apartment building forced residents out early Wednesday morning.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — An early morning basement fire in a Wheat Ridge apartment building forced residents out, according to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

WMFR and Arvada Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to an apartment building in the 4600 block of Otis Street in Wheat Ridge, WMFR said in a tweet. That is west of Lake Rhonda in Wheat Ridge.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they observed heavy black smoke in the area of the fire, according to WMFR.

Residents of the building were able to get out and adjoining buildings were evacuated due to the heavy smoke, WMFR tweeted.

WMFR first tweeted about the fire just after 7 a.m.

>This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

