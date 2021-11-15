Crews investigate fire at apartment complex under construction

West Metro Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire on Youngfield Street is under investigation.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Firefighters with West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) were able to quickly knock down a fire at an apartment complex under construction on Monday morning, according to tweets.

According to WMFR, an apartment complex that was under construction at West 21st Avenue Ave and Youngfield Street was on fire.

Photos on the WMFR Twitter page shows part of the building was engulfed in flames.

At 4:13 a.m., the majority of the fire was extinguished. Crews worked through the morning to access hotspots.

Fire rescue crews said that at least three units in the apartment complex were destroyed and another building was damaged. Crews did not give details on the damage to the other building.

WMFR said the fire was so hot that it melted shutters on a house across the street.

WMFR did not say what caused the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

The fire was under investigation. Youngfield Street was closed on Monday morning between 21st and West 23rd Avenue.

Crews still working on hotspots at apartment construction site near 20th & Youngfield. Fire gutted at least 3 units in one building. Damage to second building. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ibkhFYKiPR — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 15, 2021

