New evacuations, increased fire activity expected for Cameron Peak Fire

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued early Friday related the fire that's been burning in Larimer County since mid August.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Additional mandatory evacuation orders were issued Friday morning for businesses and residences near the Cameron Peak Fire as fire activity expected to increase later in the afternoon, according to an update from the incident command team.

Orders were issued around 6 a.m. Friday for the Pingree Park, Monument Gulch area and two hours later orders were also issued for the area from Buckhorn Road to Stove Prairie Road.

Fire behavior was already very active early Friday following a fifth night with low humidity and little moisture recovery for vegetation, fire officials said. Elevated fire weather conditions are anticipated through Saturday ahead of a strong cold front which is set to arrive Sunday.

The fire above Comanche Reservoir exhibited extreme behavior Thursday and is moving to the east, according to fire officials. When fire activity picked up in several areas along the highway 14 corridor around Thursday afternoon firefighters had to shift focus from containment to structure protection.

The fire has been burning since in mid-August and is in an area about two miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes. It has burned 131,231 acres and was 44% contained as of Friday morning.

It's the third-largest fire in Colorado history behind this year's Pine Gulch Fire and the 2002 Hayman Fire.

The fire was first reported on Aug. 13 and the cause remains under investigation.