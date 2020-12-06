Evacuation order issued due to wildfire in Delta County

The fire has prompted evacuations in an area near Cedaredge.

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — A brush fire on the lower part of the Grand Mesa has prompted the Delta County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) to issue an evacuation order in the Cedaredge area.

According to a post on DCSO's Facebook page, the order applies to the area from High Park Road east to Highway 65, south to Brimstone Road and Ward Creek Road.

Anyone who lives in that area is asked to evacuate and go to a safe place, the post said.

The fire is burning north of Cedaredge, DCSO said, in the High Park Road/Squirrel Rock Road area. The Cedaredge and Delta County fire departments are responding to the blaze, and air support is coming in to help with the effort.

The fire, which the sheriff's office said is burning on private land, was last estimated at 10 acres.

Delta County dispatch can be reached at 970-874-2015 for more information.