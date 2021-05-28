Drought conditions continue to improve, but firefighters still urge caution in the mountains

Experts predict a calmer fire season this year. However, firefighters are warning Coloradans not to let their guards down Memorial Day weekend.

COLORADO, USA — With more moisture on the way this Memorial Day weekend, the drought conditions for many parts of Colorado are only continuing to improve. However, the threat of wildfires is still there.

“It takes multiple rainy springs and years [with] above average moisture and snowpack,” Adams County Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic Rob Haberer told 9NEWS. “It takes years for these drought conditions to fully correct themselves.”

Haberer fought last year’s East Troublesome Fire, which saw much drier conditions in Grand County than what the area is seeing now.

“It just felt dry, so no matter which field we were walking on, you could just hear all the fine grasses; just everything was crunching beneath your feet.”

Welcomed moisture has hit most of the state since March, which the National Weather Service believes could mean our fire season will not be as fierce as last year's.

Considerable improvement east of the Continental Divide in Colorado with little to no drought remaining. This contrasts with the West Slopes where Moderate to Exceptional Drought prevails. #cowx pic.twitter.com/O7UhnxFPbG — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 28, 2021

However, the Western slope is still exceptionally dry on top of the fact that conditions across Colorado tend to dry out when summer begins in June.

Wildfires could spark up at any time, and Haberer is urging everyone to continue to be cautious.

“I don’t want people to be lulled into the fact that we had all of this moisture this spring, and everything’s so green and lush and pretty. I don't want them to be lulled into kind of a false sense of security there.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.