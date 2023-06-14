1,000-gallon firefighting helicopter lands in northern Colorado

A Sikorsky UH-60A Black Hawk, able to carry 9,000 pound water drops, will park on the tarmac of the Yampa airport, on-call for statewide emergencies.

HAYDEN, Colo. — A new firefighting tool has landed in northern Colorado at the airport in Yampa near Hayden about 25 miles west of Steamboat Springs.

The helicopter, a Sikorsky UH-60A Black Hawk with a 1,000-gallon water tank system, will be staged on the tarmac of the Yampa Valley Regional Airport for the summer and on-call for statewide fire responses.

Powered by dual engines for increased power, the tank on the helicopter can be removed for bucket use. The helicopter has the ability to perform targeted water drops up to 9,000 pounds on flames in areas with difficult terrain that cannot be accessed by ground firefighting crews.

“This resource is another tool in the toolbox for us to partner with counties and local fire departments on early detection of wildfires," said Vaughn Jones, a wildland fire management section chief for the Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC). "Along with an aggressive initial response to minimize the duration, costs, and impacts to life and property from unwanted wildfires.”

The DFPC said in a news release that it considers the UH-60A "one of the best aerial firefighting helicopters available."

“Having a Black Hawk and firefighting crew right here in northwest Colorado allows us to have an immediate response if the need arises," Routt County Commissioner Tim Redmond said.

With an above-average snowpack this winter, and spring rains, DFPC said the valley is green in northwest Colorado.

But officials said they will keep a close eye on conditions as temperatures rise.

"When tall grasses begin to dry out, or 'cure' an abundance of these fast-burning fuels could create intense fires that spread quickly," the agency said.

Officials said a Chinook helicopter was stationed at the Yampa airport last year. A Black Hawk stationed at the airport in 2021 responded to the Morgan Creek and Muddy Slide fires. Both choppers were involved in initial attack on several smaller fires throughout the region.

The USDA Forest Service's Jeffco Airtanker Base also provides aerial support for fighting wildfires across the state. It's now open full-time for the summer. Crews there know their planes could be needed anytime and anywhere.