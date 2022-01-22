Marshall Fire survivors have received $43.6 million in federal aid, FEMA says

FEMA said most of that aid came in the form of low interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — People affected by the Marshall Fire and wind storm received $43.6 million in aid from the federal government over the first three weeks after the disaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said.

According to a release, the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) has approved $42.8 million in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses as of Jan. 20.

A total of 2,645 people in Boulder County have applied with FEMA for assistance, the release said, and the agency has approved $802,354 through the Individuals and Households program. That includes $679,540.95 in assistance for home repairs and rental expenses and $122,813.35 in assistance for the repair or replacement of personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, moving expenses and other disaster-related needs, according to the release.

FEMA said Boulder County residents affected by the Marshall Fire and wind storm can still apply for assistance or check on the status of their application in the following ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Call 800-621-3362 (open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Visit the Disaster Recovery Center at 1755 S. Public Rd in Lafayette (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Download the FEMA mobile app for smartphones

The application deadline is March 2.

1,084 homes were destroyed and another 149 were damaged in the Dec. 30 fire, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. The Boulder County Assessor's Office said the cost of the damage is more than $513 million.

The county said seven commercial structures were destroyed.