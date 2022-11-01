Marshall Fire victims asked to opt in or out of debris removal

Property owners are asked to tell the county whether or not they would like debris removal teams to work on their property.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County is asking people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the Marshall Fire to fill out a form to tell county crews whether or not they would like debris removed from their property.

The form, called a Right of Entry form, is the first step in the county's coordinated debris removal process.

The form lets property owners decide whether county-contracted debris removal teams can work on the property. Even if they opt out of debris removal, property owners can give the county permission to remove imminent hazards and apply hydro-mulch to help prevent ash from blowing around or draining into waterways.

The county said property owners who choose not to participate in the debris removal program are still asked to submit the form so they can accurately track all properties.

Printable and online versions of the form are available on Boulder County's website.

The deadline for submitting the form is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 26, the county said.

The county said property owners who choose to conduct structural, ash and soil cleanup work on their own would be ineligible for the debris removal program, and would be responsible for following state and local permitting requirements.

People who have their insurance companies remove their cars from their property, but do not do any other removal on their own, are still eligible to participate in the debris removal program.

The county said property owners who have sifted through ash and debris for personal items are still eligible for the debris removal program. However, they advise this activity "carries considerable health risks."

The county said right-of-way cleanup efforts will begin in the next few days. Over the next few weeks, crews will focus on clearing public rights of way so other crews have safe access to private properties. This work will include the removal of vehicles from public streets. Removed vehicles will be staged at a to-be-determined site in Louisville.

After that, crews will implement a curbside collection program to pick up items from properties that were damaged by smoke and wind, but not by fire.

The county said the exact timeline for cleanup of individual properties will be determined by the contractors hired to complete the work, but they are hopeful work can begin by Feb. 1.

"We will do our best to notify you in advance of all phases of this effort so you understand where work is taking place, what is happening next, and what is complete," the county said.

For more information on the debris removal program:

Visit the Debris Booth at the Disaster Assistance Center at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette

Visit boco.org/Marshall-Debris-Cleanup

Call the debris hotline at 303-214-3203 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado