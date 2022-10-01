Polis to provide information on how to help those impacted by Marshall Fire

The governor is expected to talk at 1 p.m. about efforts to support Colorado families impacted by the Marshall Fire.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to hold a news conference to talk about philanthropic initiatives to support those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

Tuesday's news conference will be held virtually and is scheduled for 1 p.m.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Polis is expected to be joined by Tatiana Hernandez, President of Community Foundation Boulder County, John Hayes, CEO of the Ball Corporation and Brian Cain, Chief Sustainability Officer of Civitas.

The Marshall Fire started on Dec. 30, 2021, and according to the latest assessment from Boulder OEM, it destroyed 1,084 residential structures. That includes 550 in Louisville, 378 in Superior, and 156 in unincorporated Boulder County.

The total damage to homes is more than $513 million, according to the Boulder County Assessor.

The assessment shows 149 residential structures were damaged, including 43 in Louisville, 58 in Superior, and 48 in unincorporated Boulder County.

The county said seven commercial structures were destroyed: four in Louisville and three in Superior. Thirty commercial structures were damaged, including 14 in Louisville, 14 in Superior and two in unincorporated Boulder County.

A "Word of Thanks" from Next has been set up to help those impacted by the fire.

