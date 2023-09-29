Iron Fire continues to burn in sagebrush, grass in northwest Colorado

The Iron Fire, which began Sept. 29, was estimated at 7,361 acres Sunday afternoon. The fire is located 18 miles northwest of Craig.

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in northwest Colorado grew to more than 7,300 acres on Sunday.

The Moffat County Sheriff's Office said the Iron Fire, which started just before noon Friday, is burning about 18 miles northwest of Craig and was estimated at 7,361 acres Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said gusty winds, a receptive fuel bed, and remote, rugged terrain led to initial large fire growth Friday.

There are currently no evacuations, the sheriff's office said, but six structures are threatened. The cause is under investigation.

Moffat County Road 17 is closed from County Road 7 to County Road 3. County Road 5 is closed from County Road 3 to County Road 7 for Firefighter and Public safety. Smoke will be visible from Highway 13; County Road 3 and 7.

The Northwest Interagency Fire Type 3 Team has assumed command of the response. There are currently 54 firefighters working to contain the fire. Firefighters will remain on scene until the Iron Fire is 100% contained, BLM Colorado Fire said.

The sheriff's office, Moffat County Road and Bridge, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and the Bureau of Land Management have worked the fire since Friday.

