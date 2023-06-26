Smoke from western Colorado wildfire visible on Front Range

The Spring Creek Fire is burning near Interstate 70 about five miles south of Parachute.

PARACHUTE, Colo. — Smoke from a fast-moving wildfire in western Colorado is visible across the state Monday night.

The Spring Creek Fire is burning near Interstate 70 about five miles southwest of Parachute. The fire, which started over the weekend, had burned about 212 acres and was 20% contained as of Monday morning.

Fire managers said the fire saw significant growth Monday afternoon, and due to the hot and dry conditions and increased winds there is a significant smoke column. They said no structures are threatened by the fire currently.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for southern Garfield and northern Mesa counties due to the smoke. The heaviest smoke impacts early Tuesday morning will most likely be along the Interstate 70 corridor between Parachute and De Beque, the advisory says.

Smoke from the fire is visible across Colorado, including in the Denver area. There's so much smoke, satellites caught the plume spreading all the way to the Front Range.

A separate wildfire, named the Hubbard Fire, is burning just north of Rifle, also in western Colorado. That fire started Sunday and was estimated to be about eight acres as of Sunday night.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.