Mandatory evacuation issued for fire in Larimer County

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Wild Wing Drive area, the sheriff's office said.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A mandatory evacuation has been issued due to a fire in Larimer County Sunday afternoon.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire is located on Wild Wing Drive, off of County Roads 12 and 29. That's located about 10 driving miles southwest of Loveland.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, the east boundary is Homer Road, the south boundary is County Road 12 and the north boundary is approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12.

An evacuation center is being established at the Berthoud Community Center, located at 248 Welch Ave.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a fire on Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive ar https://t.co/X6DtAYN89K — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 31, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

