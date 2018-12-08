KUSA — About 40 firefighters from various local agencies are battling a blaze burning just west of Gunnison that's been dubbed the Russell Fire.

The 250-acre fire was first reported on Saturday afternoon and is burning roughly 30 miles west of Gunnison and two miles south of U.S. Highway 50 near the Blue Mesa Reservoir.

A fixed-wing air tanker and helicopter fought the fire from above on Saturday, according to Gunnison County Sheriff Rick Besecker, but it still remains non-contained a day later.

At this time, the fire is burning on private land and structures are not affected. However, on Saturday, 194 calls were made to alert residents in the area of pre-evacuations. That includes the Pine Creek Estates and Blue Mesa Estates subdivisions and the Ute Indian Reservation.

The fire didn't grow in size overnight Saturday. It's thought to have been sparked by lightning.

Crews from the Gunnison Fire District, Ohio City Fire Department and the Montrose Fire Department are helping to fight this fire.

Russell Fire burning in Gunnison County as of 14:20. South of Highway 50, near mp126, but not affecting travel at this time. Crews on scene engaging the fire. Pre-evacuation notices sent to nearby subdivisions. (R35) pic.twitter.com/nYPCQAOUzE — CSP Montrose (@CSP_Montrose) August 11, 2018

