Colorado Lottery to reopen its claims offices without appointments

After 3 years of being appointment-only, the Colorado Lottery is re-opening its claims offices.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Lottery is reopening its claims offices to the public just as Powerball fever grips the country.

The Colorado Lottery said its claims offices will re-open to the public on Monday, after three years of being appointment-only due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Starting Monday, lottery players can walk directly into the claims office to claim prizes of any size. Players also still have the option to make appointments.

The Denver Claims Office, at 1881 Pierce Street in Lakewood, will have a re-opening event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday with games, prizes, food and scratch ticket giveaways.

The Colorado Lottery operates claims offices in Denver, Fort Collins, Grand Junction and Pueblo.

This weekend, the Powerball jackpot officially broke the record for the largest prize ever offered in a U.S. lottery — and kept growing.

Saturday's jackpot soared to $1.6 billion after a strong sales boost. With no big winner, the estimated grand prize is now at $1.9 billion on Monday.

Even as the grand prize nears $2 billion, the odds of winning remain the same — 1 in 292.2 million.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.