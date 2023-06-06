Reports: Lionel Messi appears headed to MLS

Frenzied rumors about the next destination of one of the greatest soccer players in history has American soccer fans excited.

WASHINGTON — International soccer writers Guillem Balague and Fabrizio Romano both reported Wednesday that Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer players in history, will make Miami and Major League Soccer his next move.

Neither Major League Soccer nor the 35-year-old have made an official announcement, but the reports have already sent major waves through the American soccer fan community.

The Argentina great, fresh off winning the World Cup in December, is essentially a free agent after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain.

It was believed that there were three leading contenders to land Messi: Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, Spanish club Barcelona and Inter Miami.

The MLS team co-owned by David Beckham has occasionally been linked with the seven-time world player of the year and now has an Argentine interim coach in Javier Morales.

Messi's announcement of a move to MLS would be a major boost for American soccer, which has attracted superstars like Pele, Beckham and Thierry Henry over the years, but signing Messi might require something creative from both the league and the Miami team.

A Tuesday report from the Athletic reported the potential deal to bring Messi to MLS involved contributions from the league's two biggest commercial partners.

Related Articles Messi threatened by gunmen who opened fire at family-owned supermarket

Fabrizio Romano's report said Messi would explain his decision to join Inter Miami later Wednesday and his father, Jorge Messi, is planning to travel to Florida Wednesday evening.

The most recent post on Messi's Instagram account was on May 28 and shows him playing for PSG. He won't be there next season, that's for sure. He played his last game — to a backdrop of jeers — for the French team on Saturday.