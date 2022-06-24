Concerns in Colorado that Supreme Court decision could lead to rollback of other individual rights

CU law professor: 'It’s all on the table.'

DENVER — University of Colorado constitutional law professor Aya Gruber said it would be impossible to overstate the significance of Friday's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"How can they do that? They just do it," said Gruber.

According to Gruber, countless women -- mostly poor, young women of color in states where abortion will now be banned will no longer have access to safe and legal abortions. Gruber said the result will be that many women will die from unsafe and unregulated abortions.

"I don't see this as a life-maximizing opinion, I see it as a death-maximizing opinion," Gruber said.

Gruber added that the Supreme Court's decision has implications far beyond the issue of abortion and that any individual right not explicitly protected by the constitution -- things like LGBTQ+ rights, interracial marriage and contraception -- could soon face the same fate as abortion.

"This is the first time that the Constitution has been used as a tool to take away rights, versus give people more rights," Gruber said. "It's very hard for me to see that this doesn't open the door for all kinds of stripping of liberty and privacy rights that aren't enumerated in the Constitution. It's all on the table. All the rights that you think are sacred are on the table."

