WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Denver) will preside over the House of Representatives during Wednesday's historic impeachment debate.

The House is scheduled to debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of congress, both of which are related to the president’s dealings with Ukraine and the subsequent investigation.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked DeGette to sit as speaker pro tempore during the debate. Following the announcement, Degette released this statement:

“I am honored that the speaker has asked me to serve as speaker pro tempore of the House and to preside over most of the impeachment debate. None of us came to Congress to impeach a president, but every one of us – when we assumed office – took an oath to uphold the constitution. This is a sad and somber moment in our nation’s history and the responsibility to preside over this important debate is something I will not take lightly.”

DeGette is currently serving her 12th congressional term.

An impeachment vote could happen early Wednesday evening after debate and procedural action, which is set to begin at 9 a.m. EST.

It would make the 45th president only the third commander in chief to face the penalty of impeachment after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote.

