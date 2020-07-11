Colorado leaders react to projections of Biden-Harris election win

Gov. Jared Polis and Sen.-elect John Hickenlooper release statements after projections show that Biden had won the presidential election.

COLORADO, USA — Democratic political leaders in Colorado offered their congratulations Saturday to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after NBC News and The Associated Press projected that Biden had won the presidential election.

Projections showed that Biden, a Democrat and the former vice president, had surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

President Donald Trump released a statement refusing to concede the election, saying "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colorado, released a statement Saturday that says:

“What makes America extraordinary is that our elections are safe and secure and that the results reflect the will of the people. Every legitimate vote is counted and a winner is declared and we all respect the process. In 2020, Coloradans showed the world that our election system is safe, reliable and our democracy functions at its best when we break down barriers to ensure more people vote. A new dawn is rising in America. Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Harris on a historic victory in Colorado and across the country and on focusing on what unites us all as Americans. I am excited to work with the Biden-Harris administration to continue building a Colorado for all, and a United States of America for all."

Democratic Sen.-elect John Hickenlooper, who defeated Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner in this week's election, tweeted:

Congratulations to my good friends @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. It's been a long, tough road—but we are going to rebuild from this crisis and restore the soul of this great nation. I look forward to working with you in Washington! — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) November 7, 2020

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, who just won re-election to his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said in a statement:

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris! America made clear who we are as a nation. In electing Joe Biden, a man whose compassion and kindness has defined his service, America made clear who we want to be. The son of Scranton is a man whose life has been defined by struggle, like so many of us. And our nation’s first woman Vice-President, a daughter of immigrants, embodies the hopes and aspirations of our nation. We now have the opportunity to come together as a nation to tackle our collective challenges. Make no mistake, there are still tough times and hard work ahead, but I know Joe and Kamala will unite us and help us build back stronger."

Republican Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, who will represent the 3rd Congressional District that covers much of southern Colorado and the Western Slope tweeted:

The American people will have the final word, not the media. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 7, 2020

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock released this statement:

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamal Harris! This was an historic win and historic election. I want to thank everyone for their patience while all the votes were counted, and for the record number of people who exercised their right to vote. This is a victory for hope, decency and the promise of the American people. Come January, the dysfunction will be over. President-elect Biden has faced this type of challenge before, working with President Obama to pull us out of the Great Recession, and he’ll be ready on Day 1 to take the steps needed to get this pandemic under control. He’ll be ready to rebuild our economy and work with Congress to get a stimulus deal that struggling Americans and businesses desperately need right now. He’ll be ready to bring honor and respect back to the White House. This is a new day for our country, and now that the election is over, it’s time for us to come together, to move forward together, and rebuild together.”

This story is developing and will be updated.