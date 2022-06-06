Primary election 2022: It's too late now to mail your ballot

Colorado voters should return their ballot at a drop-off box or voting center for the June 28 primary election.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The vast majority of Colorado voters have yet to return their ballot for the June 28 primary election, and now they can't do it by mail.

The deadline for mailing back a ballot was Monday. Anyone returning their ballot between now and Election Day should do so at a drop-off box or voting center.

The good news is that there are more than 400 drop boxes and 130 voting centers statewide. To find where to return your ballot or vote in person, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.

Also on that website, voters can check their voter registration, look at a sample ballot and sign up for BallotTrax to track their ballot.

> The video above is a Q&A on Colorado primary ballots for 2022.

Voters must return their ballot by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

As of noon Wednesday, a total of 468,567 ballots had been returned for the Colorado primary election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. That's about 12.5% of all the eligible active voters in the state.

The party breakdown of those returns:

202,307 Democrats

202,715 Republicans

63,530 Unaffiliated

The largest group of voters in the state are registered as unaffiliated (1,709,972 voters). Six days out from the primary, only 3.7% of them have returned their ballot.

By comparison, about 18.9% of Democrats and 21.2% of Republicans have voted so far.

Unaffiliated voters who didn't choose a party preference got both the Republican and Democratic ballots and may return one of those in the primary election.

Other important information to know:

Don't forget to sign the envelope before you drop off your ballot.

In-person voting opened statewide June 20, and in-person voting on Election Day goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When voting in person, you must provide identification such as a Colorado driver's license or state ID.

All voters who are in line at their polling station by 7 p.m. on Election Day are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast their ballot.

For more information on how to register to vote, where to drop off your ballot and how to track your ballot, check out the 9NEWS voters guide.