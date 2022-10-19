Griswold appoints election supervisor for Elbert County after clerk copied election hard drives

The Secretary of State appointed a supervisor to oversee the upcoming election in Elbert County following breaches of protocol by the county’s clerk last year.

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Secretary of State Jena Griswold appointed a supervisor to oversee the upcoming election in Elbert County following breaches of security protocol by the county’s clerk and recorder last year.

In January, Republican Clerk Dallas Schroeder admitted that he made copies of two hard drives of the county's Dominion Voting Systems equipment, received instructions from two non-election staffers on how to do so and gave images of the hard drives to unauthorized individuals. Months later, a judge ordered Schroeder to turn the copies over to Griswold.

In addition, Griswold said Schroeder misplaced dozens of ballots during the June primary election. Those ballots, reported by the county’s elections manager after the primary, were counted during the ongoing statewide recount and added to the election results.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado 2022 elections

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.