Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Denver on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be delivering remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris administration's investments in clean energy.

DENVER — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver on Friday to deliver remarks "highlighting the Biden-Harris administration's investment in combatting the climate crisis and creating a clean energy economy," the vice president's office said.

The vice president is scheduled to deliver her remarks at an event in northeast Denver on Friday afternoon.

The vice president and second gentleman will then attend a campaign reception before departing for Los Angeles.

Drivers can expect to see traffic impacts due to the vice president's motorcade Friday afternoon.

Harris discussed similar topics during her last visit to Colorado in March.

Before the March visit, the last time Harris visited Colorado was in 2021. She met with small-business owners as Biden administration officials fanned out across the country to promote a COVID-19 relief package.

