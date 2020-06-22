FAQ: Colorado's primary election on June 30

Here's what you need to know for the state's primary election on June 30, 2020.

DENVER — Ballots are in the hands of Colorado voters for the state's 2020 primary election on June 30.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former State House Speaker Andrew Romanoff are vying for the Democratic nomination. The winner will challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Colorado is a same-day registration state. You can vote up until election day if you need to. Find your location to vote/register/drop off at this link.

Since the law went into effect in 2013, all voters get a ballot in the mail. They can still choose the option to vote in person at voting centers in the state, which opened on Monday.

Unaffiliated voters will get both ballots in the mail but can only cast one of them. Make sure to only turn in one, or your vote won't be counted.

The ballots Colorado voters receive in the mail must be received by the County Clerk's office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. If you do not think it will get there by mail in time, you can hand-deliver your ballot. Drop-off locations for each county can be found here.



We talked with Alton Dillard, communications manager with Denver Elections about the upcoming primary and some precautions being taken this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Editor's note: Responses have been edited for context and clarity.)

9NEWS: When is the last day Coloradans can mail in their ballot?

Dillard: June 22 is kind of what we call the mail day because it’s essentially the deadline to mail ballots out to voters, but it's also the suggested deadline for anyone who wants to mail their ballot back to us to get it back to us today to send it on the 22nd.

In Denver County, we've got our dropboxes located throughout the city and county, so they can use those just as easily, and then also our vote centers citywide today. So if people simply want to come to one of our vote centers and still do a touch-free dropoff, they're able to do that because all of our vote centers that are open this week, [they] offer drive-through valid drop off.

So what happens if you don't mail your ballot today? What are the options for those folks?

Dillard: If you don't mail your ballot today, your best bet is to just bring it to one of the 24-hour boxes. No postage is required.

All of our 24-hour boxes are highly secure. They're under surveillance cameras and are monitored by bipartisan teams of election judges that actually do those pickups.

What about those who haven't registered to vote yet?

Dillard: One thing they can do is just simply go on to go vote [at] Colorado.gov, which is the Secretary of State's website, and they can register there and still get a ballot mailed to them if they do that today.

But anyone who wants to get their hands on a ballot after Monday, June 22 is going to have to come to a vote center in person.

What other options do Denver voters have?

Dillard: Starting June 23, we're going to also be offering curbside pickup, where you simply just apply for it ahead online, or you can call 311 and hit option eight and get set up for an appointment that way. Then you just have to drive up to the tent and get your ballot.

Think of it as a takeaway ballot. But then they do have the option of still getting it placed in a 24-hour box, all the way up until 7 p.m. on election day, or bring it back to another driveup tent to actually drop it off.

Any changes to how ballots are processed?

Dillard: We have safety measures in place all throughout our organization, and that includes our election judges who work in our ballot processing rooms.

Instead of being shoulder-to-shoulder like prior elections, there will be an election judge and then a station and then another election judge with that station in between. And in all of our areas, we're trying to make sure that everyone remains spread out.

What else should Denver voters know ahead of the primary election?

We also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, so there's still plenty of time to be able to vote. We want to make sure that we're pointing people towards Denvervotes.org/voterinfo. It's got all the information you need, all the hours all the locations. It also has an interactive map where you can just sort of essentially drop the pin to see where the nearest voting center is or where the nearest 24-hour box is to you.