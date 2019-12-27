What does the Fox Say?

This was one of the top-trending video of 2013. Way to go, people.

Wikipedia says it was an electronic dance novelty song and viral video by Norwegian comedy duo Ylvis

Shout-out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for using the lip sync challenge to answer the fox's question, to which the scientific answer is "Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow! Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow! Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow!"

Pokémon Go

A Pokémon Go user stands near a PokéStop at the base of the Liberty Memorial

Remember all those people wandering aimlessly through street and parks while staring at their phones? Pokémon Go was released in the U.S.in the summer of 2016 and people went crazy over it.

If you don't remember, Pokémon Go is an augmented reality game in which users can hunt and catch Pokémon in real-time and in the real world. The game provides a map that is linked to your phone's GPS and camera -- meaning you could find a Charmander in your backyard. It notifies you if there's a Pokémon on your map, allowing you to travel to it and try to catch it by swiping a Pokéball on your phone screen.

Ice Bucket challenge

The dump-a-bucket-of-ice-and-water-on-your-head challenge went viral in 2014. The challenge, though, actually helped raise millions of dollars for ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease). There's some confusion though about how it started and who inspired donations be made to the ALS Association. This TIME article says when the challenge began, it wasn't tied to any specific cause. Instead, people could donate to any cause. A golfer in Florida chose ALS because he had a relative with the disease and it went viral.

The ALS Association in 2014 said they received $15.6 million in donations compared to $1.8 million during the same time period the previous year.

Internet debates

(Like that dress everyone argued about and that Yanny-Laurel thing)

Dress Debate

One dress caused a huge debate on the internet – and we still don't know what color it is. Is this dress gold and white or blue and black?

Then there was the "audio illusion" that left the Internet very confused, no matter which side. Some were convinced people on the other side are just trolling them.

NBC says the dispute began when social media influencer and vlogger Cloe Feldman tweeted a simple question about a short piece of audio: "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel?"

Bird Box challenge

There was something about a movie on Netflix, and then all these people decided to make it into a blindfolding internet challenge.

Netflix had to advise people to not participate in the challenge.

Silly Bandz

Unless you have kids or are a kid, you might not know much about this one – lucky you!

Silly Bandz are rubber bracelets in all sorts of shapes. Kids were obsessed with them and schools had to start banning them.

Gangnam Style

It's stuck in your head now, isn't it?

The viral song by the South Korean musician was released in 2012 and was the first YouTube video to reach 1 billion views.

Florida man + your birthday

Florida Man stories have been a thing for years, there's even a Twitter account dedicated to all the fantastic things these men in Florida get caught doing.

But someone took it a step further and created a challenge out of it.

It's simple: do a Google search for "Florida man" plus your birthday and see what whacky thing some dude in Florida did.

Like this gem:

‘I’d rather go to jail than go back home’: Florida man drives 100 mph down interstate while standing through sunroof

Or this one:

Florida man turns himself in for murdering imaginary friend

At home DNA kits

These kits are the rage and have been for a few years. Dozens of companies have hopped on the trend, suggesting them as gifts.

It turns out, these kits are helping police solve cold cases.

