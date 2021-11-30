Colorado getting new professional sports team

The Colorado Summit will make their American Ultimate Disc League debut in the summer of 2022, and open tryouts will be held in January.

DENVER — Watch out Broncos, Avalanche, Rockies and Rapids. Colorado is getting a new professional sports team.

The Colorado Summit will begin competing in the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) next summer, which will be the league's 11th season.

The Summit will be the AUDL's 25th team, and the first in Colorado.

Home games will be held at University of Denver's Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium.

The team will hold open tryouts in January, and youth clinics will be held in the summer. More information can be found on the team's website.

"Colorado has traditionally been home to many of the top club, youth and college ultimate teams in the country," a news release said. "These amateur athletes will all have a shot to play on Colorado’s pro ultimate team."

Teams owners will host an official announcement on Wednesday, and the league's schedule will be released in the spring.

Ultimate frisbee originated in 1969, is now played by more than 8 million people in 100 different countries, and is being considered for admittance to the 2028 Olympics, according to AUDL.

AUDL said it is currently renegotiating its national television deals, but past seasons have been shown on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, DraftKings and ESPN.

