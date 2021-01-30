Thomas, Johnson on USA Basketball's next AmeriCup roster

Former Denver Nugget Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson are on USA Basketball’s roster for the final round of AmeriCup.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — NBA veterans Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson are on USA Basketball’s roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying next month.

The Americans have already clinched an AmeriCup berth but still have two more games to play, against Bahamas on Feb. 19 and Mexico on Feb. 20.

Those games will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. USA Basketball said Friday that Joe Prunty will coach the Americans in those games, assisted by Othella Harrington and Yale coach James Jones. AmeriCup will be held in September 2022.

It is a 12-team tournament that serves as the championship of the teams in the United States' regional zone.

