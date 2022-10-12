Blink-182's Mark Hoppus to make appearance at Avs game

The singer and bassist will participate in a sing-along of "All the Small Things" at the team's home opener Wednesday night.

DENVER — As if seeing the Colorado Avalanche back in action and watching the 2021-2022 championship banner being raised to the rafters weren't enough to push Avs fans over the top, a member of Blink-182 will be making an appearance at the team's home opener Wednesday night.

Blink-182, of course, is the band that recorded the hit song "All the Small Things," which has become a fan favorite singalong at Avalanche home games.

>Video above: Blink-182 reacts to the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup

"Blink-182 is BACK and Mark Hoppus will be joining the Avs faithful for an in-arena sing-along," NHL on TNT tweeted Wednesday.

"See you tonight!!" Hoppus replied in a retweet.

The single was released in 2000 but didn't become a tradition at Avalanche games until the fall of 2019 when DJ Triple T started playing it during the third period of home games.

"The song has become somewhat of an anthem with the team itself and has been adopted as an endearing tradition among not just the passionate Avs Faithful, but has gained notoriety across the league and is recognized as synonymous to the organization," Sasha Kandrach wrote on the NHL's web page in May of this year.

Hoppus said in an interview on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 in June that he was "blown away" the first time he saw a video of a third-period singalong at Ball Arena.

Hoppus said he wanted to attend the Avs' championship parade and "get arrested for trying to jump on a float." That never happened, but now the singer and bassist will be joining hockey fans when the Avs take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m.

It promises to be a high point in Colorado Avalanche history.