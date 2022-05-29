Mammoth advance to first NLL Finals since 2006

The Colorado Mammoth had a comeback victory over the San Diego Seals in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 16 years, the Colorado Mammoth will be playing for a championship.

Colorado clinched its first National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals berth since 2006 on Saturday night with a dramatic comeback victory.

The Mammoth completed a come-from-behind win over the San Diego Seals at Pechanga Arena, 15-13, in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to punch their ticket to the NLL Finals.

Colorado forward Eli McLaughlin recorded 12 points in the victory (six goals and six assists).

The Mammoth will face the Buffalo Bandits for the NLL championship -- the same team they beat in 2006 to win their first title in program history.

The NLL Finals are a best-of-three game series that will begin in Buffalo for Game 1 on Saturday, June 4 before shifting to Denver for Game 2 on June 11 at Ball Arena.

