Commentary: Megan Rapinoe represents true patriotism and heroism

US Women's National Team forward Megan Rapinoe announced her retirement after 12 years and four World Cup appearances and standing up for human rights.

DENVER — Not every athlete gets to leave on their own terms and write the final chapter of their historic memoir, but that's what one of the greatest American soccer players in history did Saturday, as Megan Rapinoe announced she'll retire at the end of the 2023 season -- hopefully after winning a third World Cup title of her four attempts, (2015, 2019).

Credit: AP
United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match between the United States and France in Le Havre, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

While she's been a Golden Boot winner, a FIFA Woman of the Year, and an Olympic Champion (2012), it's really her work off the pitch that will be etched into history.

Megan Rapinoe stood up for equality and for human rights and took a knee for racial injustice. She used her enormous platform to show visibility for the LGBTQ community by being true to her own identity as a gay woman. Her biggest victory came in the form of a federal court ruling in 2022 where she and her teammates earned the right to be compensated equally with the men's team in a historic revenue sharing agreement.

Credit: AP
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to soccer star and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Rapinoe is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice and LGBTQI+ rights. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Megan Rapinoe is a patriot in the truest sense of the word. She represented our country on the highest athletic stage for more than a decade, fighting for freedom, standing up for justice, and wearing the country's colors proudly, and we're just lucky enough to have her for one more battle.

