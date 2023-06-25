Commentary: There's no way to be neutral on Pride and specialty jerseys

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman advised teams to steer clear of Pride jerseys and specialty warmups in order to avoid conflict and distraction.

DENVER — The Rapids warmup jerseys were delightfully inclusive, with words that say, "Love Unites" on a background designed by local artist Pat Milbery. But you'll never see anything like that on the Avalanche players across town, or on any other NHL team in the future, for that matter.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman suggested Thursday at a league Board of Governors meeting that teams no longer wear pride warmup jerseys or any other specialty jersey on designated nights -- that includes military appreciation night and Hockey Fights Cancer.

Bettman said they've become more of a distraction from the essence of what the purpose of the night really is, all due to a handful of players refusing to wear rainbow colors on their sweaters.

Bettman is taking the autonomy away from the players and the teams by no longer allowing them to choose what feels right, inclusive, and respectful to them. He's now forcing each player and team to take the side of indifference when it comes to standing up for causes.

When you attempt to stay neutral in a cause, you're taking the side of least resistance, not staying out of the fight. In this case, Bettman is actually giving power to those trying to silence organizations, rather than giving a voice to the voiceless communities.